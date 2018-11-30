Man tries to lure girl to van in Hermosa

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a girl to a van Thursday afternoon in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girl was walking home from school about 2:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Palmer when a passenger in a nearby parked van whistled and motioned with his finger for the girl to come to him, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The girl ignored him and kept walking away as the man whistled and motioned to her again, police said. He was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old “with a slight mustache and beard” who was wearing a black shirt.

He was in a white van with rust damage and no rear side windows, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.