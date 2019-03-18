Man tries to rob Glenview bank from drive-thru window

A man attempted to rob a Chase Bank Saturday afternoon in north suburban Glenview.

At 2:50 p.m., the man tried to rob the bank branch at 990 River Drive in Glenview via the drive-thru window, according to the FBI.

The suspect was wearing white gloves, a face covering and dark sunglasses, the FBI said. He is also believed to be connected to a another robbery Feb. 2 at the U.S. Bank branch at 10035 W. Grand Ave. in Franklin Park.

The FBI considers the suspect armed and dangerous.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading directly to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.