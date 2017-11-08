Man trying to sell girlfriend’s car in New Lenox carjacked at gunpoint

A man was carjacked while trying to sell his girlfriend’s car Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban New Lenox.

The 40-year-old man posted an ad on several websites to sell a 2014 Kia Optima, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. He was contacted by a woman who expressed interest in the car, and said she would send a man to see the vehicle at the victim’s home about 4:30 p.m.

Three males arrived at the home in a white, late-model Dodge Challenger with blue stripes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim showed them the car and they asked to take a test drive, according to the sheriff’s office. He got into the passenger seat while one of the men drove and the a second got into the back seat. They went on a brief drive and then returned to the home, where the victim was asked to take them to a bank to complete a wire transfer for the sale.

Near Woodlawn and Pine, the driver stopped the car and told the victim to empty his pockets, and the victim felt what he believed to be a gun pressed to the back of his head.

The victim complied and was told to get out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. As the car took off, he was struck by the open car door.

He last saw the Kia and the Challenger driving away on Woodlawn Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim refused medical attention.

Detectives believe the stolen car may have been seen later in the Hazel Crest area.

Two of the suspects were described as about 20 years old with thin builds, wearing jeans and hoodies. A more detailed description of the third suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.