Man twice tried to lure 13-year-old girl near Park Manor elementary school

A suspicious man twice tried to lure a 13-year-old girl last month near a South Side Park Manor neighborhood elementary school.

The teenager was walking home from Tanner Elementary School about 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 when a man in the 7300 block of South Evans asked her if she wanted a ride home, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She ignored him and walked back to the school.

Two days later, she saw the same man near Tanner Elementary and reported him to school administrators, police said.

He was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a yellow skull cap, police said. He was driving a silver car with an orange warning sticker on the driver side window.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.