Man used bed sheet to commit suicide at Cook County Jail: sheriff’s office

A 23-year-old man was found dead early Monday at the Cook County Jail after he used a bed sheet to hang himself, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Smith was found dead about 3:20 a.m. in his cell at the jail, located in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, according to Cara Smith, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death but did not release an identity or additional information Monday afternoon.

Smith was charged with the robberies of two women in separate 2016 incidents the Loop, according to authorities.

He was ordered held without bail at a hearing Dec. 5, 2017, according to Cook County court records.

In August 2017, he also began a nine-year sentence in the at the Westville Correctional Facility in Westville, Indiana after being convicted of robbery, according to Indiana Department of Corrections records.

The death will be investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.