Man wakes up on Blue Line tracks with head injury: police

An intoxicated man woke up on the Blue Line tracks Tuesday night and realized he had fallen off the platform and injured himself.

Paramedics were called to the Clark/Lake station at 11:40 p.m. for an unauthorized person on the tracks, spokespeople for the Chicago police and fire departments said.

The man woke up and said he did not know what happened, police said. He appeared to be intoxicated.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment of a head injury, police said. His condition had stabilized.