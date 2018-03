Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound day after Little Village shooting

A man walked into a hospital Monday, a day after he was shot in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

The 39-year-old went to St. Anthony’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot, according to Chicago Police. His condition stabilized.

He told officers he had been walking on Sunday in the 3000 block of West 27th Street when someone in a dark car drove up and opened fire, police said.