Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound on NW Side

A man who was shot in his leg Thursday night walked himself into a hospital on the Northwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the 20-year-old showed up at Community First Hospital with a gunshot wound in his right thigh, Chicago Police said. His condition was stabilized.

Police said the man refused to give details about the shooting, including where it happened.

He was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.