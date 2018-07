Man walks into hospital with gunshot wounds to back from Lawndale shooting

A man was shot Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Ogden. | Google Earth

A man who was critically wounded Wednesday night in a Lawndale shooting walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 26-year-old was shot twice in the back about 10:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Ogden, Chicago Police said.

He showed up at St. Anthony Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was in critical condition.