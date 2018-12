Man walks into NW Side hospital after being seriously wounded in shooting

A man who was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning took himself to a hospital in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 6 a.m., the 28-year-old was shot in his leg, according to Chicago police. When the man showed up at Community First Medical Center, he refused to tell investigators where the shooting happened or provide any details.

He was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.