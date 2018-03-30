Man walks to Red Line station after being stabbed in Englewood

A man walked to a Red Line station after being stabbed early Friday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was standing on a sidewalk at 12:39 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell when another male walked up and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, according to Chicago Police.

The man then walked to the 69th Street station, 15 W. 69th St., where fire crews were called, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the stabbing.