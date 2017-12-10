Man wanted for armed robbery captured in Waukegan

A man wanted for armed robbery was captured Tuesday in north suburban Waukegan.

Michael L. Scott, 25, had an active felony arrest warrant for armed robbery and aggravated batter; and a second arrest warrant for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Each warrant carried a $500,000 bond.

The warrants were obtained Friday following an armed robbery in Zion.

On Oct. 5, Scott fled from Zion police and they requested the assistance of Deputy Dwight Arrowood and his K-9 partner Duke, according to the sheriff’s office. Duke tracked the path Scott took when fleeing, and the dog found a loaded firearm.

The sheriff’s Warrants Team learned Scott was hiding at a home in the 500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. He was captured at the home on Tuesday.

Scott, a Waukegan resident, was ordered held at the Lake County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30.