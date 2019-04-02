Man wanted for armed robbery in Glen Ellyn

The 7-Eleven at 803 N. Main St. in Glen Ellyn | Google Maps

Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store Sunday in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

Glen Ellyn police were called about 6 a.m. to the 7-Eleven at 803 N. Main St. for reports of an armed robbery, Glen Ellyn police said in a statement. According to police, a male suspect showed a handgun and stole cash from the store. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old with pimples on his cheeks. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and a green or brown coat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glen Ellyn police at 630-469-1187.

