Man wanted for attempted kidnapping of 16-year-old girl in Humboldt Park

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a teenage girl Tuesday night in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was walking west about 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue when the man walked up and said, “Your mother told me to come and get you,” according to a community alert from Chicago police. He then grabbed her by the backpack.

The girl pulled away and the man grabbed both of her arms, police said. A passerby on the street ran to help her and the suspect then ran away

The suspect was described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall and weighing 200-230 pounds, according to police. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded coat. He was last seen driving a black, four-door Lexus heading east on Grand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.