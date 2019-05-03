Man wanted for attempted luring of 9-year-old boy in Woodlawn: police

Police are looking for the man who tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into a van in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., the child was in the area of the 6700 block of South Ellis Avenue when a man got out of a green Astro van and walked towards him, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The man offered the boy candy before trying to grab him by the hood of his jacket, police said. The child was able to escape and the man fled in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a heavyset man, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall with a dark complexion. He was wearing a hat, a blue Chicago Bears jersey, black pants and black and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

