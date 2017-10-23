Man wanted for beating wife hangs himself in Waukegan police lockup

A man wanted for beating his wife was arrested when he returned to their north suburban home Saturday afternoon, then committed suicide by hanging himself in a cell at the police department, according to police.

Police arrested 40-year-old Aaron Chilcutt about 2:30 p.m. Saturday when his wife called police to report he had returned to their home in the 1700 block of Kayla Lane, according to Waukegan police.

Arrested without incident, Chilcutt was placed in the police department lock-up facility to be held for bond court the next morning, police said.

But about 6:30 p.m., he was found unconscious in his cell, and was taken to to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Monday, preliminary results of an autopsy showed the death was”consistent with suicide by hanging,” according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Toxicology test results are pending.

Chilcutt’s wife had called to report that he was in their apartment, though a warrant had been issued on October 6 charging two counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery, police said. The warrant carried a bond of $40,000.

Illinois State Police are investigating the death.