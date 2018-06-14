Man wanted for criminal sex assault in South Chicago: police

A sketch of the suspect in a criminal sexual assault Sunday night in South Chicago | Chicago Police

Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a female Sunday night in South Chicago.

A female was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Escanaba Avenue when she noticed a man was following her and tried to run away. The man caught her, forced her into an alley and sexually assaulted her, Chicago Police said.

The man, pictured in the sketch released by police, was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap at the time of the attack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.