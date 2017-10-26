Man wanted for entering homes, stealing car in Park Ridge

Authorities are looking for a man who stole a car after breaking into at least two homes Tuesday night in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Officers were first called about 8 p.m. to the 800 block of South Broadway Avenue, where a resident saw a man try the door handle of a home before running away, according to a statement from Park Ridge police.

At 8:23 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of South Seminary Avenue called to report a suspicious person in their home, police said. The suspect ran away after being confronted by the homeowner.

Another resident called 911 about 11 p.m. to report that a man had entered her home in the 1600 block of Devon Avenue through the unlocked front door, police said. He was in the home for a few minutes before leaving with her car keys, getting into her car and driving away westbound on Devon.

The suspect was described as a man, about 25 years old, with a medium complexion, police said. He was between 6 feet tall and 6-foot-2 and wore a black knit hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a backpack. The car was described as a silver 2013 Volvo with an Illinois license plate starting with “V26.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 318-5252.