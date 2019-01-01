Man wanted for harassing 15-year-old girl in Jefferson Park: police

Chicago police were seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who pursued a girl last month in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:45 p.m., a man began following a 15-year-old girl was walking east in the 4900 block of West Carmen Avenue for three blocks, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He was about 150 feet behind her.

The man lost sight of her afterward and began going into residential alleys and yards to find her, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white man between 40 and 45 years old, police said. He was bald with sideburns and was wearing a knee-length tan jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.