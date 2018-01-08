Man wanted for murder in Waukegan Wal-Mart parking lot arrested in California

A man wanted for killing another man last month at a Wal-Mart in north suburban Waukegan was taken into custody Thursday in Southern California.

Rashaan M. Wade, 20, of Waukegan, was wanted in connection with the Dec. 11 killing of a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in the 3900 block of Fountain Square Place, according to Waukegan police.

About 6 p.m., officers responding to shots fired in the parking lot and found Jovan DuBose in the east side of the parking, where he was pronounced dead, police and Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said. He died from injuries related to a gunshot.

A hit-and-run crash was also reported at the same location, but it was unclear if the incident was related to the shooting, police said at the time.

On Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team arrested Wade on a $3 million warrant for first-degree murder issued by Waukegan police. He is currently in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition to Illinois, police said.