Man wanted for robbery of Naperville store arrested in Chicago

Surveillance footage of the suspects in a 2016 robbery of a Naperville Spring store | Naperville police

A man from Chicago who was wanted for robbing a Sprint store in west suburban Naperville two years ago has been arrested.

Antwon L. McCollum, 20, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, was wanted out of Naperville on felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, theft and aggravated unlawful restraint, according to Naperville police.

McCollum was wanted as a suspect in the robbery of the store at 95th Street and Route 59 on Sept. 11 2016, in which a man and woman entered the store, tied up employees and robbed them of their personal belongings and cell phones, police said.

He was arrested in Chicago on Aug. 12 on unrelated charges and the active warrant and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond with 10 percent to apply, police said.

The woman involved in the robbery has not been identified, police said. A surveillance photo of her was released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.