Man wanted for sexually abusing 2 girls in Pilsen: police

Authorities are looking for a man who sexually abused two girls early Wednesday inside a Pilsen neighborhood apartment on the South Side.

He entered the apartment at 2:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Loomis and “committed aggravated criminal sexual abuse to two minor female victims,” according to a community alert from Chicago police. He then left through the front door and headed in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, standing 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, police said. He had a medium build with black and gray hair and wore dark-framed glasses, a yellow raincoat and tan or gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.