Man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend in Elmwood Park

Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting Monday morning in west suburban Elmwood Park.

The 35-year-old man shot his ex-girlfriend about 4 a.m. in the 7500 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Elmwood Park, according to a statement from Elmwood Park police. She was in a bed with their two children at the time of the shooting, but the children were not injured.

The woman was shot in both legs and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. She was treated and released by Monday afternoon.

Authorities were in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon for the man, who currently lives in Elmwood Park and has a prior home address in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said. He may have made contact with relatives in Melrose Park after the shooting.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 205-pound man with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elmwood Park police at (708) 452-3929 or (708) 452-3926.