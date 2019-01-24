Man wanted for stealing from taxi drivers in Loop: police

Police are searching for a man who has been stealing from taxis he recently hailed in the Loop.

The man, in his early 20s, has been calling taxi drivers during the morning near East and West Wacker Drive, according to a community alert from Chicago police. During the ride, he requested the driver stop and help search for his cell phone that he dropped underneath the driver’s seat.

After the driver pulled over and looked down, the man stole his belongings and ran away, police said.

The incidents occurred:

about 10:40 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue;

about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 in the first block of East Wacker Drive; and

about 11:50 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 200 block of West Wacker Drive.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.