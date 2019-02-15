Man wanted for striking woman on Red Line: police

This man allegedly attacked a 25-year-old woman on a train near the Red Line Addison station. | Chicago police

Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a woman Wednesday on a Red Line train on the North Side.

The man approached a 25-year-old woman on a train and swore at her and repeatedly struck her in the head and body, Chicago police said.

He briefly exited the train at the Addison station at 11 p.m. and then re-entered and continued the assault before fleeing, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8261.