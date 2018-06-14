Man wanted for touching himself in front of woman on NW Side Brown Line train

Police have released surveillance images of a man who "inappropriately touched himself" in front of a woman on a CTA Brown Line train May 8 on the Northwest Side. | Chicago Police

Authorities are looking for a man who touched himself in front of a woman on a CTA Brown Line train last month on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking from car to car using the emergency doors on a Brown Line train when he stopped in front of the 49-year-old woman about 5:30 a.m. on May 8 and “inappropriately touched himself,” according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The suspect then got off the train at the Francisco stop, 4648 N. Francisco Ave., police said. He was described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with shoulder-length brown hair, a light complexion and a full beard. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect Thursday and are asking anyone with information to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.