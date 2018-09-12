Man wanted for trying to lure girl into motel room in Arcadia Terrace

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his motel room early Monday in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest side.

The girl was walking with her mother about midnight when a man motioned for her to come to his motel room in the 2600 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man then told the girl “I want to have sex with you and I want drugs,” police said.

The girl’s mother confronted him and he went back into his room, police said. Her mother then called police.

The man was described as being between 28 and 32 years old with brown hair. He was wearing work boots with paint splatter on them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8266.