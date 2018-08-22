Man wanted for trying to lure, kidnap 12-year-old girl in East Side

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl earlier this month in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The girl was walking with her younger brother about 9:50 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 3700 block of East 115th Street when a man drove up and told her to get into his minivan, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He tried to convince the girl he knew her parents, and when that didn’t work he got out of the car and tried to grab her.

The girl ran away and the man nearly hit her with the vehicle as he drove off in an unknown direction, police said. The girl and the boy were not injured.

The suspect was described as a white man about 40 years old, police said. He wore glasses and may have had a tattoo on the right side of his face. He was driving a white minivan.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8272.