Man wanted for using apps in East Side iPhone thefts: police

Police were warning Far South Side residents about a pair of thefts executed through mobile applications this month in the East Side neighborhood.

The robberies occurred in the first block of East 111th Street about 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and about 1 p.m. Nov. 16, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The suspect used local marketplace apps OfferUp and Letgo to meet up with sellers under the guise of purchasing an iPhone, police said. But after the thief asked to inspect the iPhone, he snatched it and ran away without paying.

He was described as a slim, 6-foot-tall man in his late teens or early twenties with a medium to dark complexion and a high-top fade hairstyle.

One of the days, he was seen wearing a yellow zip-up sweater, police said. During the other incident, he was wearing a black-and-white Adidas sweatshirt, black jogging pants, red-and-black gym shoes. He was described as having bad bottom teeth that time.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.