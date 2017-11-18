Man wanted for using elderly woman’s stolen credit card near Joliet

Surveillance image of a man wanted for using a credit card stolen from an elderly woman in the Joliet area in September. | Joliet police

Authorities are looking for a man wanted for using a stolen credit card in the Joliet area.

The man used a card stolen from an elderly woman to make multiple purchases between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12 at stores in the Joliet area, according to a statement from Joliet police.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the man, who has “a noticeable tattoo on the left side of his neck.”

Anyone who knows the man or has any information about him is asked to call Det. Jeff German at (815) 724-3029 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Will County at (800) 323-6734.