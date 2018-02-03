Man wanted in 2015 Dolton beating death surrenders to authorities

A man wanted for the 2015 beating death of a disabled man in south suburban Dolton has surrendered to authorities.

Deandre Jones, 39, was taken into custody Friday after turning himself over to Dolton police, according to the FBI.

Jones, who previously lived in Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder for beating “a special needs man” to death with a gun on Nov. 10, 2015, according to a wanted poster released by the FBI. A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 10, 2017.

Jones is being held at Cook County Jail on $2 million bond, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for Feb. 5.