Man wanted in armed robberies of boutiques in Loop

Police released an image from surveillance Thursday of a man wanted in connection with two robberies in the Loop. | Chicago Police

A surveillance image was released by police Thursday of a man wanted in connection with two armed robberies earlier this week in the Loop.

In both robberies, which occurred Monday and Wednesday in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue, the man targeted boutiques staffed with female employees, showed a silver revolver and demanding cash from the registers, Chicago Police said.

The robber, described as a black man between 40 and 50 years old and 5-foot-5 and 6-feet-tall, wore a ski hat with a green stripe, a white construction mask, a long, black leather coat, a gray sweatshirt with a hood, blue jeans and white or brown shoes, police said.

He put the stolen cash into a blue tote bag and ran south on Michigan Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.