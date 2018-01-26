Man wanted in battery of Waukegan police officer taken into custody

A man wanted on a warrant charging him with battering a Waukegan police officer earlier this month was taken into custody Thursday after a standoff at his Wisconsin home.

On Jan. 8, Waukegan police officers responded to a reported domestic incident in the 1400 block of Golf, according to department spokesman Joe Florip.

A suspect, Antonio D. Summers, 31, was gone when the officers arrived, but they later found his vehicle in the 2000 block of Pine and approached him on the street, Florip said. Summers pushed an officer and ran off. A gun was located inside his car.

Summers was wanted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery to a peace officer in connection with the incident when members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s warrants team and the U.S. Marshals Service located him at his home on Thursday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said.

Police surrounded an apartment in the 1400 block of 30th Avenue in Kenosha and made contact with Summers, who tried to escape from a window and then barricaded himself inside his bedroom, the sheriff’s office said. He told officers he was armed, leading to a standoff with authorities.

Summers was taken into custody after surrendering about 45 minutes later and no gun was found, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the Kenosha County Jail, where he was being held while awaiting extradition to Lake County.