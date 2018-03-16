Man wanted in Markham shooting that prompted Amber Alert taken into custody

Lakisha Roby, 27, was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a BP gas station at 167th Street and Pulaski Road in Markahm. | Justin Jackson/Chicago Sun-Times

A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife Wednesday morning in south suburban Markham has been taken into custody.

Lynn Washington, 46, was taken into custody Friday morning at an undisclosed location, Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders said.

Washington is considered a person of interest in the death of his wife, 27-year-old Lakisha Roby, who was shot about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP gas station at 167th Street and Pulaski Road, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Roby was shot in the back and pronounced dead a short time later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Witnesses told investigators that Washington picked up the couple’s two children — ages 3 and 2 — from a family friend after the shooting, Sanders said.

Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert for the kids Wednesday night after they were reported missing by Markham police.

The alert was canceled Thursday when both children were found safe at a relative’s home in Harvey, Sanders said. Police had previously searched the home looking for the kids, but they were not there.

Washington was prohibited from having contact with his children due to an order of protection issued Nov. 30 last year, Sanders said.

Sanders said Washington is still considered a suspect in the disappearance of the children.

No charges had been filed as of Friday evening.