Man wanted on federal armed robbery charge captured in Auburn Gresham

A man suspected of several armed robberies in the Chicago area and Minnesota was captured Tuesday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Larry “Lavie” Grant, 33, was taken into custody by the FBI at a home in the 7900 block of South Ada, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Grant is suspected of robbing multiple stores in the Chicago area from November 2016 to May 2017, according to the FBI. He’s also suspected of an armed robbery in a suburb of Minneapolis.

A federal warrant was issued for his arrest on July 10 for Hobbs Act commercial armed robbery, the FBI said. He was also wanted for “absconding from the Illinois Department of Corrections.” His last known address was in the 7700 block of South Ada.

Grant was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2003 for aggravated battery with a firearm, according to IDOC records. He was paroled on Feb. 3, 2016.

He was scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning, Croon said.