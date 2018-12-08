Man wearing construction vest burglarizes 3 homes on Northwest Side: police

Police have issued a community alert about a man who burglarized three homes last month in the Cragin, Kelvin Park and Belmont Gardens neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the man entered the homes by forcing the rear door open, according to Chicago police. Every time, he encountered the resident and took off.

In one of the burglaries, he was successful in stealing jewelry and money, police said.

The burglaries happened:

• about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 5100 block of West Wellington Avenue;

• about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 2800 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue; and

• between 5:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 2900 block of North Koster Avenue.

Police described the burglar as a 5-foot-1 Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 20 who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the yellow construction vest.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.