Man who died after driving car into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier identified

Divers pulled a man out of Lake Michigan Friday evening after he drove into the water near Navy Pier. | @Moxiesmg/Twitter

Authorities have identified the Indiana man who died after being trapped inside a car he drove into Lake Michigan Friday evening near Navy Pier.

Michael J. Budler, 52, drove the car into the lake about 5:30 p.m., according to Chicago Police, Fire Media Affairs and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Divers with the fire department’s Marine Unit pulled him out of the water by 6:30 p.m. and tried to resuscitate him, according to Fire Media Affairs. Paramedics then took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Budler, who lived in Crawfordsville, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy Saturday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation.

He appears to have intentionally driven the car into the water, police said.