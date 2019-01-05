Man who ‘may appear to be in need of medical attention’ missing from Gage Park

A man who “may appear to be in need of medical attention” was reported missing Saturday morning from the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Guadalupe Ponce, 77, who has the nickname Lupe, was last seen about 7 a.m. Friday in the 5100 block of South Mozart Street, according to Chicago police. He is known to frequent the area of 47th Street and California Avenue.

He was described by police as a 5-foot-6, 230-pound Hispanic man with gray hair, green eyes and a light complexion who was last seen wearing a light blue jacket.

Anyone who knows his location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.