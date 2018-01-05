Man who shot himself during attempted robbery of ride-share driver charged: Cops

Police investigate after a man who tried to rob a ride-share driver early Thursday shot himself in the hand during a struggle in Park Manor. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man who shot himself in the hand while attempting to rob a ride-share driver early Thursday in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood has been charged.

Torre Harper, 25, who lives in the block where the incident occurred, was charged with a felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, Chicago Police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

At 2:02 a.m., Harper was riding in a ride-share car in the 7200 block of South St. Lawrence when he pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the driver, according to Chicago Police. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was trying to disarm Harper when the gun went off, striking Harper in his hand.

Harper was arrested and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The gun was not recovered, police said Thursday. No other injuries were reported.

A Lyft sticker was visible on the vehicle, but Lyft spokesman Scott Coriell said the company had no history of a ride occurring at the time or location of the robbery. He also said the driver of the vehicle “has not been active on the Lyft platform since November 2017.”

“We also reached out to that individual, who confirmed to us that this incident had nothing to do with the Lyft platform,” Coriell said.