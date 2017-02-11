Man who shot himself in penis charged with West Pullman robbery

Charges have been filed against a man who shot himself in the penis after allegedly robbing two people at a business Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Pouncy Terrion, 19, faces two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 6 a.m., he robbed two people at gunpoint of their cellphones, wallets and cash at a business in the 700 block of West 116th Place, police said.

As Terrion was running away, he shot himself in the penis, authorities said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center, where he was taken into custody.

Terrion, who lives in the neighborhood, was scheduled for a Thursday bond hearing.