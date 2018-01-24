Man who tripped on stairs at Wrigley Field sues Cubs over injuries from fall

A man who tripped on a step underneath his seat at Wrigley Field is suing the Chicago Cubs over injuries he suffered from a subsequent fall.

Erik R. Ludwig was at the July 5, 2017, Cubs game sitting in Seat 1 of the first row of Section 242 when he stood up from his seat, slipped off the step located underneath the seat and fell to the ground, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit alleges that the stairway was placed in a dangerous proximity to the seat, causing Ludwig to fall. Ludwig said he suffered “severe and permanent” injuries from the incident, and had to pay large sums of money for treatment.

The lawsuit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages, accuses the Chicago Cubs of negligence in allowing the stairway to be constructed so close to the seat.

A representative for the Chicago Cubs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.