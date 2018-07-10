Officials identify man who went on anti-Puerto Rico rant – and cop who stood by

He’s come to be known as the anonymous finger-pointing loud mouth in a blue tank top since a video of his rant at a Northwest Side forest preserve went viral when it was posted to social media Monday.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the man seen yelling at a woman for the simple act of wearing a shirt with a Puerto Rican flag on it was identified as Timothy G. Trybus.

His angry rant made headlines and was viewed millions of times on social media, catching the attention of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who apologized to the victim, and the governor of Puerto Rico, who tweeted, “This is not the America we all believe in.”

Trybus, 62, was charged with simple battery in connection to the June 14 incident, according to an arrest report released Tuesday by the Cook County Forest Preserve Police. He was drunk at the time, the report states.

Attempts to reach Trybus were not immediately successful.

The video, viewed about two million times, is also notable for the Forest Preserve police officer who stood by and watched the tirade but did nothing.

Forest Preserves police Chief Kelvin Pope identified the officer as Patrick Connor, a 10-year veteran of the force.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the Cook County Building in the Loop, Forest Preserves Deputy General Supt. Eilieen Figel said the investigation into the officer is “ongoing” but promised “disciplinary actions will be swift” when the probe is completed.

“We’ve seen the video and it is very disturbing,” Figel said.

O’Connor has been assigned to desk duty while his actions are investigated.

In the video, shot at the Caldwell Woods Forest Preserve on the Northwest Side, Trybus can be seen approaching the woman, Mia Irizarry, and asking her about her shirt and her citizenship status.

Irizarry had rented a forest preserve pavilion for a birthday party and was issued a permit for the event.

“Are you a citizen? Then you should not be wearing that,” he said. “I would like to know is she an American citizen? Why is she wearing that s—?”

Irizarry posted the 36-minute video to her Facebook page on June 14.

“You’re not going to change us,” Trybus added. “The world is not going to change the United States of America. You should not be wearing that in the United States of America.”

On several occasions she called out to the officer who was first on the scene, telling him how uncomfortable she was with the man harassing her.

“I do not feel comfortable with him here; is there anything you can do?” she asks, to no avail.

Eventually, more officers arrived and the woman was able to file a police report.

The confrontation drew the attention this week of Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico.

He took to Twitter hours after the video went viral and called for the officer to be fired.

He called out Preckwinkle specifically to deal with the situation.

Rossello Tweeted: “I am sure @tonipreckwinkle will take matter into her hands as justice and diversity have been central to her exemplary career.”

.@CookCountygov is home to one of the most diverse populations in all of the great land of ours. I am sure @tonipreckwinkle will take matter into her hands as justice and diversity have been central to her exemplary career. — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) July 10, 2018

Preckwinkle addressed the matter Tuesday morning after an unrelated news conference.

The officer “should have intervened,” Preckwinkle said.

She went on: “We intend to use the video in future training exercises for our officers. And we want to ensure everyone that the Forest Preserve District will be a safe and welcoming place for all.”

“I apologize to the young woman who had this terrible experience. I’m troubled by the response of the initial officer at the scene.”

Forest Preserve officials identified O’Connor as the officer at a separate news conference.

“The officer should have stepped in, and he should have done something,” Pope said of the video.

Connor has been disciplined in the past for working a part-time job, and not carrying proper identification, according to Pope, who said his department opened an investigation into Connor’s response the day of the incident, and that Connor was placed on desk duty June 24.

Dennis White, chief attorney for the forest preserves, said it was possible charges against Trybus “could be updated” as a hate crime, and their office was in contact with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Officials said they had apologized to Irizarry after the incident.

“I believe this officer did not do this duty, and I will not accept anything other than this officer’s termination,” Cook County Commissioner Luis Arroyo said.

The United States acquired Puerto Rico as a territory in 1899. While citizens of the island can not vote in United States presidential elections, those born there are still U.S. citizens.