Man with Alzheimer’s disease reported missing from Humboldt Park

Police are searching for a 57-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Ricardo Carmona was last seen about 1:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 3400 block of West Evergreen, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He has Alzheimer’s and may not be able to find his way home.

Carmona is described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound Hispanic man with balding gray hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and a long, thin scar on the back of his right hand, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Carmona should be wearing a necklace bearing his name and address, as well as his son’s name and contact information, police said.

Anyone with information about Carmona’s whereabouts should call (312) 744-8266.