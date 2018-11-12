Man with Alzheimer’s missing from East Side: police

An elderly man with late-stage Alzheimer’s disease hasn’t come home after walking away from his home Sunday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Jose “Shadow” Vasquez, 55, was reported missing from the 10500 block of South Avenue L, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He may be in need of medical attention.

Vasquez was described as a 5-foot-5, 140-pound white Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen in a Cubs baseball hat, black leather jacket and khaki pants. A photo of Vasquez was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.