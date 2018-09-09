Man with Alzheimer’s missing from West Garfield Park, may be in Humboldt Park

Police are looking for a man who is missing from the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Jose Velez, 60, was left his home Saturday in the 300 block of North Kostner and has not been seen since, Chicago police said.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease may not be able to find his way home, police said.

Velez is described as a 5-foot-8 bald hispanic main weighing about 120 pounds with brown eyes, police said .

He is known to frequent the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, especially the area near Division and California, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (312) 744-8266.