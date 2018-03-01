Man with autism missing after leaving Des Plaines group home

Authorities are looking for a man with autism who went missing Thursday morning from a group home in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Brandon Young, 36, was last seen about 6:30 a.m., according to an endangered missing person alert from Des Plaines police. He was apparently able to open a kitchen window, squeeze through it and run away north from the group home near Golf and Rand roads in Des Plaines.

Young is described as a 6-foot, 240-pound black man with brown eyes and a light complexion, police said. He is bald with cataracts in his left eye, wears a prosthetic left leg and is missing several front teeth. Police said he has autism and is unable to communicate.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with the word “Lucid” written on it, a light-colored white or cream jacket and dark jeans, according to police. In past instances when he has left home, he was found inside a Dunkin’ Donuts, a Walgreens of a 7-Eleven store trying to get snacks.

Investigators have checked the stores where Young has been found in the past and have not been able to locate him, police said. He may have walked onto a bus and left the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400.