Man with autism missing from Austin neighborhood

A 19-year-old man with autism was reported missing Sunday from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Quinton Hunt was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and blue shoes, police said.

Police described Hunt as autistic and as a high risk missing person. He was known to use the Red Line often.

Hunt was described as a 5-foot-6 tall, 135 pound black man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He has a mustache.

Anyone who knows Hunt’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.