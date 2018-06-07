Man with autism reported missing from Skokie

A man with autism went missing Thursday from north suburban Skokie.

The family of Ali Al-Saleh, 36, reported him missing from his home about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Skokie Police Department. Al-Saleh was last seen by CTA employees about 9:30 a.m. near the Yellow Line Dempster-Skokie station.

Al-Saleh was described as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. His family believes he’s wearing a red flannel patterned shirt and blue jeans or blue pajama pants, police said.

Al-Saleh, who has gone missing in the past, only speaks Arabic, doesn’t carry money and would likely travel by foot, not public transportation, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (847) 982-5900 or dial 911. The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is available 24-

hours a day by texting “Skokie” and the tip to 847411.