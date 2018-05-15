Missing man with dementia last seen at Community First Medical Center

Police are searching for a 59-year-old man with dementia who went missing Tuesday afternoon from Community First Hospital in the Portage Park neighborhood.

About 1:30 p.m., Travis Simpson was at the hospital at 5645 W. Addision St. when he was separated from his wife, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He lives in the 6600 block of West Belden in the Montclare neighborhood.

Simpson is described as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound black man with brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved yellow golf shirt with black pinstripes, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Simpson has advanced dementia and likely will not be able to find his way home, police said. He should be wearing dog tags with his name, address and phone number.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.