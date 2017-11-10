Man with dementia, 66, reported missing from Logan Square

Police are searching for a 66-year-old man with severe dementia who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3 p.m., Robert Stencel left his home in the 2600 block of North California Avenue and failed to return, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He has severe dementia and may be unable to find his way home.

Stencel is described as a 5-foot-7, 155-pound white man with blue eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. He has a tattoo reading “R. Stencel” on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.